Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells $210,772.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BANF opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.31.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.