Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CFO Sells 2,390 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,764,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bowlero Stock Performance

NYSE BOWL traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 5,403,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 2.2% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after buying an additional 206,858 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 337,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bowlero

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

