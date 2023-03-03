Insider Selling: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) President Sells $189,350.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

DAL stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

