Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $908,358.20 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETN opened at $175.15 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eaton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

