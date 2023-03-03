Insider Selling: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Sells $272,165.65 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ESAB Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ESAB opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $2,630,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $20,210,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

