Insider Selling: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,745.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Esquire Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

