Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 6,559 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $95,695.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. TheStreet upgraded Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshworks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $78,846,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

