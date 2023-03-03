Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 6,559 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $95,695.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FRSH stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.26.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. TheStreet upgraded Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
