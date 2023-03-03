Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CAO Sells $176,630.96 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 251.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.