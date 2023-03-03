Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) CAO Sells $176,630.96 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $110.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 251.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
