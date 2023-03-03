Insider Selling: Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) EVP Sells 7,119 Shares of Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jorgen Kokke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, February 4th, Jorgen Kokke sold 0 shares of Ingredion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $0.00.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INGR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.44. 155,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ingredion by 69.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

