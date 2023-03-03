Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells 2,033 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) insider Robert A. Lippe sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $15,369.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liquidia Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 414,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $463.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liquidia Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

