Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,660 shares in the company, valued at $965,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $512,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.
loanDepot Stock Performance
NYSE LDI opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in loanDepot by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.