Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,660 shares in the company, valued at $965,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $512,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE LDI opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in loanDepot by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.