Insider Selling: Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $305,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,387,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Main International ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:INTL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,468 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52.

Get Main International ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Main International ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF makes up about 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.