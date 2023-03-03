Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Sells 1,483 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. 254,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after buying an additional 617,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after buying an additional 508,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

