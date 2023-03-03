Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Sells 1,483 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Merit Medical Systems Price Performance
Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. 254,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.