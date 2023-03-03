Insider Selling: N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) CFO Sells $103,899.60 in Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

N-able Price Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $12.33 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of N-able by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of N-able by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of N-able by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

N-able Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

