Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $41,995.98 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RH Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $293.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $412.72.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RH by 5,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

