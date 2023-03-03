Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) CFO Sells 13,255 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.00. 320,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

