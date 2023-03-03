Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CTO Sells 2,167 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CTO Steve Kosier sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $27,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,529.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 203,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $528.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 4.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

