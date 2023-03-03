Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells $33,273.18 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tactile Systems Technology

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

