Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sells 59,655 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.