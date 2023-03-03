Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sells 59,655 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.