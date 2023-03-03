Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells 3,914 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

HIG stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

