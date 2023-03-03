Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

