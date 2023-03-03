Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

