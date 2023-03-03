Intchains Group Ltd. Plans $10 Million IPO for Week of March 6th (ICG)

Intchains Group Ltd. (ICG) expects to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of March 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,300,000 shares at $7.00-$9.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Intchains Group Ltd. generated $107.6 million in revenue and $78.5 million in net income. Intchains Group Ltd. has a market-cap of $174.7 million.

Maxim Group acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Intchains Group Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We use a fabless business model. We specialize in theÂ front endÂ andÂ back endÂ of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain. We have established strong supply chain management with a leading foundry, which helps to ensure our product quality and stable production output. Our products consist of high-performance ASIC chips that have high computing power and superior power efficiency as well as ancillary software and hardware, which cater to the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. We have built a proprietary technology platform named â€śXiheâ€ť Platform, which allows us to develop a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. We design our ASIC chipsÂ in-house,Â which enables us to leverage proprietary silicon data to deliver products reflecting the latest technological developments ahead of our competitors. **Note: Revenue and net income are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2022. (Note: Intchains Group Limited cut its IPO to 1.25 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) – down from 3.575 million ADS – and kept the price range at $7.00 to $9.00 – to raise $10.0 million, in an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 22, 2023. That change represents a reduction of 65 percent in the IPO’s size, based on a decrease in estimated IPO proceeds to $10.0 million under the new terms – down from $28.6 million under the previous terms. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. (Background Note: Intchains Group Limited disclosed the terms for its IPO – 3.575 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $7.00 to $9.00 to raise $28.6 million – in an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 2, 2022. Intchains Group Limited filed its F-1 (prospectus) on June 22, 2022; this followed the company’s filing of confidential IPO paperwork on Jan. 18, 2022.) “.

Intchains Group Ltd. was founded in 2017 and has 94 employees. The company is located at c/o 9/F, A Block, No.333 Haiyang No.1 Road, Lingang Science and Technology Park, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, 201306, the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 021 58961080 or on the web at http://www.intchains.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.