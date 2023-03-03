Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance
Intellipharmaceutics International stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellipharmaceutics International (IPCIF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.