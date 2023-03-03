Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance

Intellipharmaceutics International stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

