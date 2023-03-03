Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of IPAR opened at $138.95 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $139.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,063 shares of company stock worth $5,476,351 in the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.