InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CFO Richard Brezski Sells 10,386 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IDCC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 232,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,621. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,439,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 185,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 148,221 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 136,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

