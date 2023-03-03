InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells $315,677.64 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $315,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

InterDigital stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in InterDigital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

