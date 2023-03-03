InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells $315,677.64 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $315,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
InterDigital Trading Down 0.4 %
InterDigital stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $74.74.
InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of InterDigital
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
About InterDigital
InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterDigital (IDCC)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.