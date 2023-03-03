International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Releases Earnings Results

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

International General Insurance Stock Down 1.2 %

IGIC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 16,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,318. The company has a market cap of $408.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.