International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target Raised to $64.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $373,035 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 151.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 286,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.