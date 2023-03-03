Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,591 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

