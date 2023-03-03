Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.46 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 80,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

