Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.21

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $16.14. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 44,862 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0635 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
