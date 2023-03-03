Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.21

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $16.14. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 44,862 shares trading hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Invesco Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0635 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

