Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.57

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.57 and traded as high as $66.61. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 2,368 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

