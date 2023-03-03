Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 110.5% in February

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.92. 4,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $37.32.
Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.