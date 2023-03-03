Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 110.5% in February

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.92. 4,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

