Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,854,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PGJ stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

