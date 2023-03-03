Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

