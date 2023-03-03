Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.39 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

