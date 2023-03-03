Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Stock Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

