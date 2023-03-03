Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

