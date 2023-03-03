Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 3rd (1COV, AAPL, ACLLF, ACO.X, ACQ, ADV, AEO, AER, AGL, AI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 3rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €46.00 ($48.94) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €46.00 ($48.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$49.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$43.50 to C$36.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$32.00.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.60 to $2.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $13.00 to $24.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €240.00 ($255.32) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $11.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$82.00.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $443.00 to $448.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $430.00 to $435.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by SVB Securities from $430.00 to $435.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $255.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $8.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $659.00 to $700.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $680.00 to $725.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $700.00 to $720.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $700.00 to $720.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $580.00 to $600.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $102.00 to $104.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $88.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $99.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $85.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.25. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 585 ($7.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $245.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $270.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $233.00.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 840 ($10.14) to GBX 835 ($10.08).

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $11.50 to $18.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 105 ($1.27).

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 ($5.13) to GBX 475 ($5.73).

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$76.00 to C$82.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$105.00 to C$100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 84 ($1.01) to GBX 80 ($0.97).

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $371.00 to $385.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $385.00 to $390.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $574.00 to $575.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $520.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $575.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $575.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $580.00 to $540.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$15.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $182.00 to $210.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $4.81. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $69.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $51.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $50.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $40.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $132.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $92.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $1.75 to $1.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $20.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$18.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.00 ($19.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €27.00 ($28.72) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James to C$15.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $108.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 140 to CHF 70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $199.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £151 ($182.21) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £161.16 ($194.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.50 to $6.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 515 ($6.21) to GBX 450 ($5.43).

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) was given a C$54.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.55 to C$1.65.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$60.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$54.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$53.50 to C$54.00.

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) was given a €49.00 ($52.13) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €36.00 ($38.30) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $18.00 to $12.00.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $4.50 to $1.80. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $45.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $89.00 to $105.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $17.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target increased by SVB Securities from $17.00 to $18.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €47.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($47.87) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($40.96) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $13.00.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $150.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $66.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$1.45.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 95 ($1.15).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $212.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $215.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,630 ($31.74) to GBX 2,220 ($26.79).

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $21.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €68.00 ($72.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €54.00 ($57.45) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €43.00 ($45.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €130.00 ($138.30) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$203.00 to C$225.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$200.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$210.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$210.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$210.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$203.00 to C$225.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €86.00 ($91.49) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.70 ($11.38) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €9.30 ($9.89) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.70 ($9.26) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.50 ($11.17) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.38) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $370.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $210.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$10.25 to C$10.00.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €890.00 ($946.81) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$16.50 to C$19.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$20.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$21.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $53.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $58.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $100.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $60.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $1.75. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $15.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $21.00 to $20.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $165.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £159 ($191.87) to £151 ($182.21).

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from £161 ($194.28) to £164 ($197.90).

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $88.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $6.30 to $2.85.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,620 ($43.68) to GBX 3,180 ($38.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,575 ($91.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,050 ($24.74).

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €60.00 ($63.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €72.00 ($76.60) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €48.20 ($51.28) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €46.00 ($48.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $8.00 to $5.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $18.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.20) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $280.00 to $312.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $188.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $202.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $2.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$8.50.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $42.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $13.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $13.00 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$97.00 to C$94.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$111.00 to C$105.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$102.00 to C$101.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $50.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Daiwa Capital Markets from $200.00 to $218.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$6.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $530.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) had its price target increased by Northland Securities to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $221.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $200.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €237.00 ($252.13) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $34.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $75.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $175.00 to $165.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $180.00 to $150.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $140.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $135.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $143.00 to $135.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

