Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG):

3/2/2023 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2023 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2023 – Simon Property Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00.

1/3/2023 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $122.85 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $140.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

