Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Veeva Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $212.00.

3/1/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $213.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $233.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/7/2023 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2023 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:VEEV traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

