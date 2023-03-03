Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 41,876 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average daily volume of 15,996 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Okta by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $9.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.91. 13,212,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,441. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

