IOTA Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $612.94 million and approximately $19.01 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

