iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 7th

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000.

