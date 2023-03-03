iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Shares Up 0.7%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73. 4,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 54,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
