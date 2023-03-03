IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.07

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.07 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 48.05 ($0.58). IQE shares last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.58), with a volume of 753,584 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQE from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.56.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

