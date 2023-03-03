Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 17,766 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.4 %

IRM opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

