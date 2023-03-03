iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,714 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $80.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

