iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $101.24 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

