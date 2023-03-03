iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Stock Price Up 1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.81. Approximately 1,145,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,884,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

